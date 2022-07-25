PLO Lumumba Urges Malawians to Unite in Fighting Corruption

By Chilungamo Missi

Professor Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba

Blantyre, July 25, Mana: Professor Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba has urged Malawians to join hands in the fight against corruption instead of leaving the battle for the graft busting institutions only.

Lumumba was speaking on Monday during the launch of National Anti-Corruption conference at Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre which was graced by President Lazarus Chakwera.

According to Lumumba, the fight against corruption is not for one segment of the society, but must involve every one.

“I know there are primary duty bearers but they can only do much if we work in unison as a country because those who are corrupt are also working day and night to undermine the Anti-corruption bureau’s efforts”, said Lumumba who once served as Director of the Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission.

He further added that African nations continue to struggle because corruption takes away resources which were meant for development projects.

He said: “Africa is rich, but continue to walk around the world seeking help from international institutions because we do not use our resources the way they are supposed to be, it is now time for each one of us to reflect on what we are doing to curb corruption”.

In his words, Minister of Justice, Titus Mvalo commended the president for his efforts to end corruption in the country citing the launch of the National Anti-Corruption Conference as a sign of commitment.

“The Anti-Corruption Conference will enable us to sit down and take stock of what we have done better, and where we need to improve, we will not get tired and corruption will not be tolerated at any level in the country,” said Mvalo.

He added that government has recently increased budget allocation for the Anti-Corruption Bureau to ensure smooth running of the bureau’s services in fighting corruption. The conference is being held under the theme ‘Resetting the Nation’s Moral Tone’ and it will end on Tuesday, July 26th