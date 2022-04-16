spot_img
National

Chita One Investments in Beer Smuggling

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has caught Chita One Investment yet again smuggling 1000 boxes of South African Branded liquor worth MK50 million using a Malawi Defence Forces(MDF) vehicle.

This is the third time in a few months that MRA officials have managed to apprehend Chita One Investment whose Director is Davie Banda.

Unfortunately, it appears either he is too allergic to repenting or he is above the law such that authorities deliberately pay a blind eye to convict him.

In December 2021, MRA charged Chita One Investment to pay close to K500 million for a similar offence. He was also caught early this year for yet another smuggling offence.

