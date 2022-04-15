spot_img
EXCLUSIVE: MCP 2025 Strategy Exposed in Leaked Doc

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

A document in our custody has exposed a 2025 strategy for the lead partner in the Tonse Alliance administration, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), which among others aims at ‘finishing off’ its alliance partner, the UTM.

The eight paged leaked document in our custody entitled ‘Roadmap to 2025 Consolidating and Strengthening the Party seeks to keep the MCP to power beyond 2025, by weakening UTM which they described as a ‘Threat’.

“We must also remember that this is a coalition government with all partnering parties, may be minus AFORD, are all off shoots and are founded on the non-ideological political foundations of UDF and recently DPP.

“We must also not forget that our key partner, UTM, is key in changing the political Landscape and the mindset of the majority Malawians,” reads the leaked document in part

It further reads: “Our existence in power is therefore threatened by our own presumed partners and the possibility of all of them trecking to the other side of the political stream to form another alliance with DPP and UTM at the helm of the structure.”

The strategy which has been developed by a Special Task Force within the party also aims at making MCP most popular party in the Central Region and among the Chewas, thereby making it a tribal and regional party in the process. For more, attached is the entire strategy paper.

