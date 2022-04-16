Graphic Photos: ‘Thief’ Set Ablaze at MUBAS Campus

A yet to be identified young man is feared dead after he was assaulted by students from Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS).

He was allegedly caught trying to steal from a female student before her scream attracted the attention of others who descended on him and set him on fire.

According to some students we talked to, the suspected thief was in the company of others who managed to flee while he was not lucky enough.

When we visited Mubas campus earlier today, we found two police officers who attempted to rescue the suspected thief but were ‘chased away’ by the irate students before they set him ablaze.