Taurai Set To Drop New Love Song With Piksy

By Moses Nyirenda

Lilongwe, April 5, Mana: One of the country’s renowned female musicians, Taurai, is set to drop a love song titled ‘Kungolo’ on April 9, 2022 in which she has featured one of the big names in the country’s urban music industry, Piksy.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA), Taurai says in the song she is appreciating the way her lover treats her and she interprets the love she gets from her man as genuine. She, therefore, swears to commit herself to the relationship with the man.

The artist said she decided to come up with the concept of the song after learning about challenges which most ladies face in their love affairs.

“Nowadays, a lot of ladies complain that their boyfriends fail to love them enough, hence in my song I want to motivate them that there are still some men who love a woman deeply, taking an example of a man with true love who is being portrayed in my upcoming song,” Taurai said.

The musician embarked on her music career at a tender age of 11 when she was in standard 5. Her hit songs include ‘Atsogoleri’, inwhich she featured one of the well known country’s urban music maestros, Nepman as well as a love song, ‘Ukanene zoona’ in which she featured a musician of Japanese Nationality, Itaru Suzgo Ombayashi.

Asked why she decided to feature Piksy this time around in the upcoming song, the songstress said most of Piksy’s previous tracks have similar touch to her Kungolo song, therefore, he was the only option to be featured.

“Most of Piksy’s songs like Kameneka, Chindimalize, Unamata and Appetizer have themes similar to my song, Kungolo. Hence, my choice to collaborate with him,”the Ukanene zoona hit maker said.

According to Taurai, Kungolo track, whose instrumental was produced by Tricky Beatz with the voice mixed and mastered by Sispence, gives an energetic afrocentric-sound that provokes music lovers to occupy the dancing floor.

She, therefore, urged her fans to be on the lookout, saying the afro-beat song will be available on various reputable online music stores including on www.malawimusic.com once it is out.

The musician, who recently released the track titled Sindikudanda, further promised her fans the best of her compositions as she says is geared to take her music career to another level.