spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
7.9 C
New York
Wednesday, April 6, 2022
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNationalWorld

UK, USA Tell Malawi Police to immediately return confiscated equipment from Journalist Gregory Gondwe

By Malawi Voice

United Kingdom and United States of America have called for immediate return of the confiscated equipment from investigative journalist Gregory Gondwe.

They further ask for respect for privacy of any information contained in the gadgets.

“We are very concerned by reports that police raided the offices of the Platform for Investigative Journalism today, took Gregory Gondwe into custody and seized IT equipment. We note that he has now been released.

A free media is one of the pillars of democracy,” they say in a joint statement.

Previous articleTaurai Set To Drop New Love Song With Piksy
Next articleWhere Was ‘Misa-Malawi’ When Journalist Gregory Gondwe was in Custody?
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

spot_img
- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc