UK, USA Tell Malawi Police to immediately return confiscated equipment from Journalist Gregory Gondwe

United Kingdom and United States of America have called for immediate return of the confiscated equipment from investigative journalist Gregory Gondwe.

They further ask for respect for privacy of any information contained in the gadgets.

“We are very concerned by reports that police raided the offices of the Platform for Investigative Journalism today, took Gregory Gondwe into custody and seized IT equipment. We note that he has now been released.

A free media is one of the pillars of democracy,” they say in a joint statement.