SHOCKING EXIT: Achisi abandons Tikuferanji?

In a move that has left fans reeling, renowned actor Jeremiah Mwangulu has abruptly exited the popular TV drama series, Tikuferanji.

The news, confirmed by Mwangulu himself, has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, leaving many to wonder what could have prompted such a sudden departure.

Tikuferanji, penned by none other than Malawi’s Vice President, Michael Usi, aka Manganya, has been a staple of local television since its inception.

Mwangulu’s character, Chisi, the overly understanding husband, had become a fan favorite, bringing laughter and joy to countless viewers.

But now, it seems, that chapter has come to a close. Mwangulu’s decision to leave the show has left many questions unanswered.

What drove him to abandon the series? Was it creative differences, personal reasons, or something more sinister?

As the news spreads like wildfire, fans of the show are taking to social media to express their disappointment and shock.

“What will happen to Chisi?” they cry. “Who will bring the laughter and joy to our screens now?”

The show’s creator, Michael Usi, aka Manganya, has yet to comment on Mwabungulu’s departure.

But one thing is certain – the exit of Jeremiah Mwangulu from Tikuferanji TV drama series marks the end of an era, and fans will be eagerly awaiting the next chapter in this beloved show’s journey.