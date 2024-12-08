Professor Mutharika dares Reverend Chakwera on electoral fraud

Former President Arthur Peter Mutharika has issued a stern warning to President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration, vowing not to allow any manipulation of the upcoming 2025 elections.

Speaking in Mangochi today, Mutharika declared that he will protect the electoral process and ensure free, fair, and transparent voting.

He emphasized that the integrity of the elections is non-negotiable and that any attempt to rig or undermine the process will be opposed.

“I will not stand by and allow anyone to manipulate the elections,”

“The will of the people must be respected, and the election results must truly reflect the choices of the voters,”Mutharika said.

Mutharika’s remarks come as he prepares to contest the 2025 elections, promising to safeguard the democratic principles and prevent electoral fraud.

His commitment is expected to resonate with many Malawians, who have voiced concerns about the transparency and credibility of previous elections.

The former president’s warning to Chakwera’s administration serves as a reminder of the importance of ensuring the integrity of the electoral process.

As Mutharika gears up for the 2025 elections, his promise to protect the electoral process and prevent manipulation is a welcome commitment to democratic principles.