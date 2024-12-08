UK Minister for Development to visit Malawi

By Patience Longwe

Lilongwe, December 8, Mana: The United Kingdom (UK) Minister for Development, Women and Equalities, Anneliese Dodds is scheduled to visit Malawi from 9th to 11th December 2024.

During her visit, the minister will focus on driving economic growth, which is at the heart of the UK government’s new approach to development.

The minister will see fruits of the strong UK – Malawi partnership in spearheading education reform through a visit to a school in the outskirts of Lilongwe city.

She will also engage partners on addressing the impacts of climate change and environmental degradation in Malawi. Additionally, she will assess how the UK’s efforts are helping vulnerable communities combat deforestation and climate change in a cost-effective and practical manner, while providing critical support ahead of the rainy season.

British High Commissioner to Malawi, Fiona Ritchie, stated that the minister’s visit to Malawi highlights the outcomes of the longstanding relationship between the two countries.

“During her visit the minister will highlight the UK government new approach to development working in partnership with Malawi to tackle global challenges and drive inclusive economic growth,” she said.

Minister Dodds will proceed to visit neighbouring country Zambia on 11 December, 2024.