Sunday, December 8, 2024
70 Percent of Lilongwe residents set to vote for Mutharika

In a show of confidence, Clement Stambuli, a senior member of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), claimed that over 70 percent of Lilongwe residents will vote for DPP leader, Professor Peter Mutharika, in the upcoming elections.

Stambuli made these remarks while speaking at a DPP rally in Lilongwe.

His prediction is supported by a recent Afrobarometer survey, which indicates that the DPP is gaining momentum ahead of the elections.

The survey’s findings suggest that the party’s message is resonating with voters, particularly in urban areas like Lilongwe.

Chimwemwe Chipungu, DPP’s presidential advisor on organisation, also spoke at the rally, urging Malawians to avoid tribalism in the next general elections and instead vote for a party with a clear developmental agenda for the country.

With the elections drawing near, the DPP is intensifying its campaign efforts, and Stambuli’s remarks are expected to boost the party’s morale and momentum in the Lilongwe region.

Malawians are increasingly expressing frustration with President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration, citing unfulfilled campaign promises, a high cost of living, and economic hardship.

Many feel that Chakwera’s government has failed to deliver on its promises, leading to widespread disillusionment and a growing desire for change.

As the elections approach, it remains to be seen whether the DPP will capitalize on this discontent and secure a victory.

