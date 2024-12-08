Blantyre Set to Host Disaster Risk Management Symposium

The highly anticipated Disaster Risk Management (DRM) Symposium is set to take place from December 9 to 11, 2024, at Sunbird Mount Soche in Blantyre.

The symposium aims to bring together stakeholders to discuss and share knowledge on disaster risk management and resilience building in Malawi.

According to Elias Chimulambe, Principal Secretary for Water and Sanitation, “Malawi is grappling with significant socio-economic challenges exacerbated by frequent climate-related shocks.

“The country has faced various natural hazards, including flooding, droughts, cyclones, and landslides, which undermine development progress and contribute to macroeconomic instability.”

Chimulambe emphasized that the symposium is crucial in addressing these challenges.

“The symposium aims to present a series of analytical and technical studies conducted under the Malawi Resilience and Disaster Risk Management Project (MRDRMP), alongside findings from other relevant initiatives.

“These studies are intended to inform future investments and enhance government planning and operational effectiveness in disaster risk management and resilience building.”

The symposium is expected to achieve several objectives, including highlighting study results, developing an action plan, and strengthening coordination and capacity among stakeholders.

Chimulambe noted that the expected outcomes from the symposium include the consolidation and dissemination of results, the development of actions going forward, strengthening capacity in the country and region, and the creation of dynamic communities of practice.

The DRM Symposium is a significant step towards enhancing Malawi’s resilience to climate-related shocks and promoting sustainable development.

As Chimulambe aptly put it, “The symposium will serve as a platform for in-depth discussions on the results of the analytical works and technical assistance conducted under MRDRMP and related initiatives.”