Sunday, December 8, 2024
BREAKING NEWS Labour Minister Agnes Nyalonje resigns from Chakwera’s Cabinet, says SKC’s death changed her situation

Minister of Labour, Agnes Makonda Nyalonje has resigned from President Lazarus Chakwera’s Cabinet with immediate effect.

Nyalonje has confirmed to Nation Online a while ago saying: “I can confirm I have resigned from the Cabinet. SKC’s death changed the situation for me”.

She added: ” I first submitted my resignation back in July but was asked to delay its enactment. His Excellency has now kindly accepted my resignation.”

Her party , UTM, was a key partner in the Tonse Alliance administration until few months ago when it opted out of the alliance. Nation

