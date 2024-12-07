Needy Students Aid Donates to Nkhande Primary School

Tears of joy and disbelief filled the air at Nkhande Primary School in Chiradzulu District on Friday as officials from Needy Students Aid (NeSA) donated school uniforms, instruments, pens, and pencils to over 150 learners.

The donation was led by NeSA Vice President Gift Banda, Coordinator Robert Kayuzga Ngwira, and supported by NeSA President Pastor MacDonald Ziba.

“I am so grateful to NeSA for the donation of school items to me. This has come at the right time considering that next week we are starting to write end-of-term exams where instruments, pencils, and pens will be needed and our parents could not afford all these things,” said Japhet Chisola, one of the beneficiaries.

Chisola urged the NeSA team to continue with the work of supporting underprivileged learners across the country.

Deputy Headmaster Rose Sakwata appealed to well-wishers in the country to emulate NeSA’s gesture.

“As Nkhande Primary School, we are very proud of the support we have received today because this support will encourage the spirit of hard work among learners at the school,” Sakwata said.

Chief Namvenya noted that the school uniforms donated to the learners will change the outlook of the school.

NeSA Coordinator Robert Kayuzga Ngwira asked the learners to repay the support received from the organization by working hard in class.

“NeSA will be very happy to learn that these learners we are supporting today proceed to secondary school or even university and become meaningful citizens who will be able to assist others in the future.”

Ngwira emphasized that NeSA’s goal is to develop a culture of sharing with others and making a difference in society.

Needy Students Aid (NeSA) is a charitable organization established by Mr. MacDonald Ziba, a Malawian based in South Africa, with the aim of helping reduce the school dropout rate in the country by providing learning materials, school fees, and other support to needy students.