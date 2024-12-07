APM to Storm Mangochi Sunday with Afro-barometer gospel

Former President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is set to visit Mangochi South West Constituency this Sunday, December 8, 2024.

Mutharika will be accompanied by DPP Vice President for the East, Bright Msaka and his regional team.

The team has been on a registration campaign tour since last Thursday, engaging the public to encourage voter registration ahead of the upcoming general elections.

Mutharika’s team will embark on a whistle-stop tour of Mangochi South West Constituency, visiting areas such as Kapile, Chilipa, Katema, and Thumu.

The tour is scheduled to start at 10:00 AM.

Mutharika’s visit is seen as a strategic move to mobilize support for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ahead of the 2025 general elections.

The former president has been positioning himself for a comeback, with his campaign slogan “APM 2025 Boma: A Return to Proven Leadership” gaining traction among his supporters.

The visit is expected to draw large crowds, with many residents eager to hear from the former president.