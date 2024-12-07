Sparc Systems Gets Another Recognition in Zambia

Dr. Wisely Phiri and his winning team

Just a week after Sparc Systems Limited Managing Director Dr. Wisely Phiri was awarded Africa’s Most Impactful and Innovative Business leader at a ceremony held in Tanzania, his company has also earned recognition in Zambia.

During awards gala dinner organised by the Information and Communication Technology Association of Zambia (ICTAZ) Friday night in Lusaka – Sparc Systems Zambia was awarded as the Best ICT Service Provider.

Both Phiri, the Sparc Systems Managing Director, and Sparc Zambia Country Manager Anne-Marie Morin attended the ceremony.

Accepting the award, Phiri said Sparc Systems will continue to aspire for greatness as it implements its vision to be the best skilled based IT Service Provider in Africa.

“We aim to offer the best IT solutions that focuse on addressing core challenges in our clients environments but also offer the best local support with even faster response times and continue to foster a skill-focused growth culture among our employees,” said Phiri.

Dr. Wisely Phiri has every reason to smile

He further said: “Being voted by customers in Zambia as the best IT Service Provider of year under ICTAZ Awards is a great milestone. It means we are doing great works and our customers are appreciating.”

On her part, Morin who heads Sparc Systems Zambians said receiving the ICTAZ best Service Provider of the Year Award 2024 is both an achievement and a seal of approval for Sparc Systems Limited as an IT firm of choice.

“It is a confirmation that the service we offer the IT industry in Zambia is being recognized and supported by our clients,” she said adding;

“We would like to thank all who voted who saw the value in the services we offer. This has always been a team effort and is a Team Win.”

The ICTAZ awards recognize outstanding achievements in the ICT sector in Zambia

The awards aim to promote excellence, innovation, and professionalism in the ICT sector.

High level guests from government to business captains attended the gala award including Zambia’s Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati.