Chakwera hits ground running in UAE, courts investors in fuel industry

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, on Friday solicited the support of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government in the provision of a reliable and sustainable supply of fuel in Malawi.

In his drive to achieve the objectives of his visit to UAE, President Chakwera has already engaged His Excellency Mohamed Hasan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment and Group Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Holdings.

President Chakwera stressed the importance of partnerships with UAE-based fuel companies to ensure consistent petroleum supplies.

“Malawi seeks to strengthen negotiations with fuel companies in the UAE to secure a steady and reliable petroleum supply while advocating for the establishment of fuel refineries within our borders to enhance energy security and drive local economic growth,” said President Chakwera.



The Malawi leader also said his administration will be submitting a comprehensive investor pack to ADQ, one of the largest holding companies in the UAE, outlining bankable projects aimed at transforming Malawi’s economy.

Among the proposed projects, His Excellency mentioned the establishment of a digital investment bank, logistics and mobility ventures to improve the country’s road and railway networks and investments in key government companies.

“The Government of Malawi is determined to pursue partnerships that deliver tangible progress for our nation,” he said.

“We are confident that ADQ, with its extensive global experience and resources, will see the immense potential of these projects to not only deliver financial returns but also uplift millions of Malawians by enhancing infrastructure and creating jobs,” he said.

The President expressed optimism that the submission would receive a positive response from ADQ, noting the strategic importance of these projects in unlocking Malawi’s economic potential.

The Malawi leader said the proposed projects are part of Malawi’s broader strategy to attract high-impact investments that align with the government’s 2063 vision for economic transformation.

The UAE Minister of Investment and Group Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Holdings expressed interest in exploring these proposals, signaling potential collaborations that could transform Malawi’s energy landscape.

The Malawi leader is in UAE on the invitation of the country’s leadership to among other things kick start the engagement in Government-to-Government (G-2-G) agreements for the procurement of petroleum products.

Chakwera also thanked the U.A.E Government support including the capacity building of health workers and provision of medical equipment.