ECAM Awards Outstanding 2024 Employers: Ratify Convention No. 102

The Employers Consultative Association of Malawi (ECAM) says 2024 had been a tough year for employers in the country due to unstable economic environment.

ECAM President Anne Chavula was speaking in Blantyre on Friday night during the 5th edition Employer of the Year Awards gala dinner.

She said: “Employers have witnessed a number of negative impacts including fuel shortage which has led to decreased productivity, financial stress and loss of customer confidence due to challenges in production and supply of products”

Chavula seized the moment to urge Government to ratify Convention No. 102 of 1952 Social Security (Minimum Standard).

The Social Security (Minimum Standards) Convention, 1952 (No. 102) is a legally binding international treaty that establishes minimum standards for social security in nine areas which includes medical care, sickness benefit, unemployment benefit and old-age benefit.

In his remarks, Director of Administration in the Ministry of Labour Paul Kalilombe said providing social protection was one of the most direct ways of making sure that Malawians were fairly treated.

“Along the same line, Malawi has the Malawi Vision 2063 and the Malawi Decent Work Country Program II which complement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s).

“To achieve these aspirations and goals, we require support from all stakeholders where partnerships and good working relationship with our social partners plays an important role,” he said.

The event was held under the theme: “Strengthening Social Protection in a Time of Global Economic Uncertainty”

During the event, Castel Malawi scooped the Labour Laws Compliance award, followed by the Reserve Band of Malawi (RBM) and Standard Bank.

Standard Bank again went home with Managing Crisis and Wellness award, followed by NICO Holdings Limited and RBM

The bank also scooped the Industrial Relations and Employee Engagement Award followed by the Southern and Northern region water boards.