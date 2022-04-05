Chakwera Betrays Catholic Bishops

BETRAYED: Chakwera poses for a photo with the bishops after the meeting at Sanjika Palace

Catholic bishops feel betrayed by President Lazarus Chakwera who divulged what he discussed with them last week.

During the meeting, the bishops made an appeal to Chakwera not to disclose the discussions to the public.

But hours after the meeting, Chakwera’s Press Secretary Anthony Kasunda disclosed the discussions to the media.

Kasunda told the media that during the meeting Chakwera gave a point by point progress report on how his administration was addressing each of the concerns the bishops raised early this year.

Kasunda said the two also discussed the relations between the President and his vice Saulos Chilima.

Kasunda also said Chakwera summoned and warned some of his appointees who seemed untouchable. He said Chakwera told the bishops that some of those appointees were dropped from their positions.

Chakwera also explained why removed Chilima from his position as Minister of Economic Planning and Development

But Secretary for the Episcopal Conference of Malawi Fr. Henry Saindi insisted that the meeting was private and confidential and he refused to grant interviews to the media.

“I can’t, therefore, comment beyond this. Since State House has said that the President was responding to the issues raised by the bishops during their January 13, 2022 private meeting, kindly check with State House to share with you the issues the President responded to,” said Saindi.

Meanwhile, Chakwera through his Advisor on Religious Affairs Rev. Brian Kamwendo has apologized to the bishops for bringing the discussions to the public.

Kamwendo issued a statement on March 30, 2022 where apologized but stressing that it was the headline in the Daily Times which was out of context.

The headline was: “Bishops, Chakwera discuss Chilima.”

“I therefore submit to Your Lordships my expression of regrets for the headline and any discomfort and inconvenience it has caused you. I hope you will continue to feel fortified in our shared belief that the engagements with the President are good for the Church, the State and the country,” reads the letter addressed to ECM Secretary General and copied to Chief of Staff and Director of Communications at State House.