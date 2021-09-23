Silver Strikers Put Pressure On Bullets

By Brian Moses

Lilongwe, September 23, Mana: Capital City Giants Silver Strikers on Wednesday collected maximum points in a football game that was played against Ntopwa United at Nankhaka Stadium in Lilongwe.

Silver Strikers Coach, Daniel Kabwe, made one change from the team which started against Mighty Wanderers on Sunday in the FDH Cup semi-final.

Stain Davie opened the score line for the Central Bankers in about three minutes into the first half before veteran Frank Banda doubled the lead with a header after receiving a cross from Zebron Kalima.

Silver Strikers scored the third goal through Blessings Tembo after a well taken free kick by Mark Fodya.

Ntopwa United Coach, Karen Chaula, substituted goalkeeper Blessings Lipenga replaced by Richard Mwaila.

In a post match interview, Silver Strikers Vice-Coach, McDonald Yobe, said his boys played well in the first half.

“In the second half, the boys didn’t do anything which is bad; hopefully we are going to work on that,” said Yobe.

He further explained that in order for them to win the league, they need to win each and every game.

On the other hand, Ntopwa United owner, Jomo Osman pointed out that they conceded early goals which let them down.

“We conceded early goals, so it was difficult for us to control the game but in the second half we managed to control the game,” said Osman.

In addition, he disputed reports of having issues with goalkeeping but said his defenders made some mistakes because they were not defending the way defenders are supposed to defend.

After 90 minutes, the Central Bankers’ left back, Mark Fodya, was voted man of the match.

Meanwhile, the league leaders, Nyasa Big Bullets, failed to use the home ground advantage as they were troubled by Salima-based soldiers MAFCO at Kamuzu stadium.

The game ended 1:1 draw as Stain Malata scored for MAFCO in thirteen minutes of play in the first half while Nigerian Striker, Babatunde Adepoju, levelled the score line after 35 minutes.

In another TNM Super League match, Mighty Wanderers defeated Mighty Tigers at Mpira Stadium by a goal to nil scored by defender Peter Cholopi.

The defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets are topping the table with 56 points from 27 games followed by Silver Strikers who have 55 points from 28 games while Nomads have 48 points from 26 games.

This coming Sunday, Calisto Pasuwa’s men will face their neighbours Mighty Wanderers at Kamuzu Stadium before meeting Karonga United at home and Kamuzu Barracks away.

The Central Bankers are remaining with two games to conclude the league, one against Ekwendeni Hammers at home and Moyale Barracks away while Nomads are remaining with four games namely Nyasa Big Bullets, Blue Eagles, Ekwendeni Hammers and Moyale Barracks.