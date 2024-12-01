SWAM Celebrates Six Years of Inspiring Sports Journalism Through Airtel Top 8 Awards

The Sports Writers Association of Malawi (SWAM) is celebrating six years of uplifting sports journalism through the Airtel Top 8 Media Awards, a program that has become a cornerstone of excellence in Malawi’s sports reporting.

Chirwa: SWAM Secretary General

Wesysylas Chirwa, SWAM’s General Secretary, expressed profound gratitude to Airtel Malawi for its unwavering support in promoting professionalism and innovation among sports journalists.

“For the past six years, Airtel Malawi has consistently recognized and rewarded exceptional journalism that highlights the country’s top eight football teams. This partnership has significantly transformed sports reporting across various platforms,” Chirwa said.

Chirwa made these remarks as SWAM, in collaboration with Airtel Malawi, invited submissions for Season 7 of the Airtel Top 8 Media Awards.

The submission process began on November 23 and will run until December 23, 2024.

According to the announcement, sports journalists can submit at least three entries in any of the following categories: Best Print, Online, Television, Radio, or Photo Journalist.

P“We are thrilled to see this initiative return, especially following Airtel’s renewal of the Airtel Top 8 sponsorship. It is a crucial opportunity for journalists to showcase their talent and grow in their careers,” Chirwa added.

Submission Guidelines and ImpactEntries should be submitted to the Head of department of Journalism and Media studies not Media and Communication (MUBAS) before the deadline.Chirwa acknowledged the significant impact of the awards on the media landscape.

“Over the years, we have seen remarkable improvements in TV, radio, and photojournalism. This is largely due to Airtel’s competitive rewards for winners and the detailed feedback provided by judges on submitted entries.

”He emphasized that the awards not only recognize excellence but also push journalists to refine their craft and embrace creativity.SWAM’s Appreciation to Airtel MalawiChirwa underscored SWAM’s gratitude to Airtel Malawi for being a steadfast partner in this transformative journey.

“The Airtel Top 8 Media Awards have become a beacon of excellence, inspiring sports journalists to innovate and excel. We deeply appreciate Airtel’s commitment to fostering growth and professionalism in our industry,” Chirwa said.

As the awards mark their seventh year, SWAM remains committed to working with Airtel Malawi in nurturing the next generation of sports media talent in Malawi.