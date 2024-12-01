Mutharika paints Lower Shire blue, Promises ocean of developments

Former President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, who is also the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate for next year’s elections, has urged residents of Nsanje District to register and vote for change in the upcoming elections.

Speaking at Nsanje Boma, Mutharika acknowledged the challenges the district is facing under the current government, led by President Lazarus Chakwera.

He promised that if elected next year, he would work tirelessly to improve the district and the wider Lower Shire region.

Mutharika’s track record as a leader has been proven to be impressive, with numerous development projects initiated during his tenure as President.

His commitment to improving the lives of Malawians is evident in the various projects he implemented, which have had a lasting impact on the country.¹

In contrast, Malawians have been suffering under the leadership of President Chakwera, with a significant increase in the cost of living being one of the major concerns.

The current administration has been criticized for its inability to address the economic challenges facing the country, leaving many Malawians to struggle in making ends meet.

Mutharika’s promise of an “ocean of developments” in the Lower Shire region is a welcome relief to the residents of Nsanje District, who have been experiencing hardship under the current government.

With his proven track record as a leader, Mutharika is confident that he can bring about the much-needed change and development to the region.