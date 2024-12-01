Mpinganjira tears into state of Malawi football: “Ku Malawi kulibe mpira amwene..”

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers president and board chairperson Dr. Thomson Mpinganjira has launched a scathing attack on the state of Malawi football, saying it lacks depth in both coaches and players.

Speaking after Silver Strikers edged Wanderers 1-0 to clinch the 2024 TNM Super League title on Saturday, Mpinganjira did not mince his words.

“I have sadly concluded that we do not have the depth of both players and coaches in Malawi,” he said.

Mpinganjira, a renowned businessman and philanthropist, was blunt in his assessment of the country’s football standards.

“As long as the situation remains like this, Malawi football will never develop. It will forever remain mediocre,” he warned, as qouted by Nation Online.

In a damning indictment, Mpinganjira questioned the quality of players and coaches in the country.

“At this stage, I cannot even see any player or coach worth buying or hiring. Such is the state of football in Malawi. I cannot see any game-changers,” he said.

Mpinganjira also expressed concern about the national team’s competitiveness at the continental level.

“While teams can beat each other in Malawi, they cannot compete at the Africa continental level. And that is also the case with the national team,” he observed.