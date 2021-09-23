ZA YAHWE: Great Angels to Spoil Mothers On Mother’s Day

As the country will be celebrating Mother’s Day on 15th October, a Lilongwe based Choir the Great Angels, will be hosting Mothers at Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi.

The Great Angels Music Director, Ephraim Zonda, in an interview on Thursday said Mothers should expect fireworks during the show which has been set at MK2000 per head.

“We have organized the show in order to treat our mothers in a very special on Mother’s day,” said Zonda, adding that Mothers will have the chance sample two songs that have been released from their up-coming album.

The show will be spiced by the brain behind Mbumba Ya Abraham Anthony Makondetsa, Wendy Harawa, Anaphi Thocco Katimba, Allan Chirwa and Ndirande Anglican Voices among others.