spot_img
23.5 C
New York
Thursday, September 23, 2021

Buy now

spot_img
HomeEntertainment
EntertainmentLatest

ZA YAHWE: Great Angels to Spoil Mothers On Mother’s Day

By Malawi Voice

As the country will be celebrating Mother’s Day on 15th October, a Lilongwe based Choir the Great Angels, will be hosting Mothers at Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi.

The Great Angels Music Director, Ephraim Zonda, in an interview on Thursday said Mothers should expect fireworks during the show which has been set at MK2000 per head.

“We have organized the show in order to treat our mothers in a very special on Mother’s day,” said Zonda, adding that Mothers will have the chance sample two songs that have been released from their up-coming album.

The show will be spiced by the brain behind Mbumba Ya Abraham Anthony Makondetsa, Wendy Harawa, Anaphi Thocco Katimba, Allan Chirwa and Ndirande Anglican Voices among others.

Previous articleHYPOCRISY: President Lazarus Chakwera to Block Mulhako Feast
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©parenting.com. All rights reserved - Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv