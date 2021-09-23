ACB Nets Five Salima Council Officials Over MK33.3 Million Ghost Payments

Ndala (Standing) confirmed the arrests

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested five people on allegation of fraud and abuse of office.

In a statement signed by principal public relations officer Egrita Ndala, the five, Blandina Tamala Chiwaya, Limbani Mateyu, Chisomo Tumeo, Ahmed Elias Kazembe and Jane Msuku Mwalabu were employees of Salima District Hospital.

It is alleged that Kazembe who worked as Salima District Hospital clerk and another human resources management officer connived to maintain names of some members of staff on government payroll, yet the staff resigned in 2017.

“The Bureau found that Blandina Tamala Chiwaya who worked as a nurse at Salima District Hospital from 2014-2016 continued receiving salary up to 2017,” reads the statement in part.

It further says other employees Limbani Mateyu, who worked as a medical assistant from 2007-2018 received salary up to 2019.

Chisomo Tumeo, who worked as a technician from 2011-2018 received salary up to 2019, Jane Msuku Mwalabu worked as a nurse from 2011 to 2017 but continued to receive salary.

It was also established that Kazembe, received various sums of money from the people he had maintained on the payroll. The detectable total sum of public funds involved is MK33.5 million.-NATION ONLINE