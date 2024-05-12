Mutharika to make Malawi better again in 2-years if elected

Former President Professor Peter Mutharika has vowed to rebuild and make Malawi better again within two years if elected in next year’s presidential elections.

Mutharika, who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader, was addressing a massive rally at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre.

Hr criticized his successor, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), for failing to effectively govern the country.

Mutharika asserted that he has the capability to restore Malawi to its former glory, citing the high cost of living, rampant corruption and other issues as clear evidence that Chakwera has lost direction and that Malawians are suffering.

Thousands of people from Blantyre and surrounding districts attended the rally, where Mutharika pledged to address these pressing concerns and revitalize the nation’s economy.

Many Malawians have expressed frustration and disillusionment with Chakwera’s leadership, citing unfulfilled campaign promises, economic stagnation and a perceived lack of accountability and transparency in government.

The country has experienced frequent power outages, fuel shortages, and rising food prices, further exacerbating the discontent.