Central Region Belongs to All Malawians- Mutharika tells Chakwera

By Malawi Voice

Former President Peter Mutharika has challenged incumbent President Lazarus Chakwera to declare the central region open to campaign rallies for all political parties.

This comes after Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters were attacked in Lilongwe in February.

Mutharika spoke at a rally at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre, where he condemned the violence and called for political parties to be allowed to campaign freely and safely in the central region.

In February, DPP supporters who were on Blue Parade were ambushed and assaulted by suspected ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) thugs, leaving many injured.

Despite the incident, no arrests have been made to date and Mutharika has called on President Chakwera to ensure that all political parties are allowed to campaign freely and safely in the central region.

Mutharika to make Malawi better again in 2-years if elected
