Sunday, May 12, 2024
Navicha welcomes replacement, Passes the torch to Chaponda

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Former Leader of the Opposition, Mary Navicha, has graciously accepted her replacement by Dr. George Chaponda, demonstrating unity and solidarity within the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Addressing a massive rally at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre on Sunday, Navicha expressed her support for the party’s decision, showcasing her commitment to the DPP’s goals and values.

Dr. Chaponda, the new Leader of the Opposition, praised Navicha for her dedication and hard work during the previous parliamentary session.

He acknowledged her contributions to the party and thanked her for her service.

Navicha’s willingness to step aside and support her successor has been hailed as a sign of maturity and party loyalty.

Her gesture has sent a strong message of unity and cohesion within the DPP, as the party prepares for future challenges and opportunities.

The smooth transition of leadership has been welcomed by party supporters and stakeholders, who are optimistic about the future of the DPP under Dr. Chaponda’s leadership.

The party’s ability to navigate internal changes while maintaining unity and focus bodes well for its continued growth and influence in Malawian politics.

