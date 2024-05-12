spot_img
Late minute own goal denies Tigers victory

By Thumbiko Nyirongo

Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre witnessed a dramatic turn of events in today’s TNM Super League match between Mighty Tigers and Dedza Dynamos, as a late-minute own goal by Martin Msewa secured a 1-1 draw for Dedza Dynamos.

Kelvin Banda had given Tigers the lead in the 68th minute with a beautiful freekick, but Msewa’s unfortunate own goal in the 90th minute leveled the score and denied Tigers the three points.

The match was a tightly contested affair, with both teams creating scoring opportunities but failing to capitalize on them until Banda’s strike.

Dedza Dynamos pushed hard for an equalizer, and their efforts were rewarded in the dying minutes of the game.

Azam Tigers’ Kelvin Banda was named Man of the Match for his impressive performance and goal.

In other TNM Super League matches played today, Silver Strikers defeated CIVO 2-0, while Mzuzu Hammers beat Kamuzu Barracks 1-0.

