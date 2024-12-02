spot_img
Monday, December 2, 2024
KADZIPATIKE PRESIDES OVER FOOTBALL BONANZA, says Chakwera is the only hope for Malawi

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi Congress Party-MCP Principal legal advisor, George Jivason Kadzipatike says president Dr Lazarus Chakwera is the only hope for Malawians and he has since urged people of Dowa District to register in large numbers for them to reelect Chakwera in the next year’s presidential election.

He made the appeal after presiding over the K2 million Kadzipatike Football Bonanza finals held at Mchoto school ground in the area of Senior Traditional Authority Chakhaza.

In his remarks, he said president Chakwera has good development plans for the district and country at large.

“We have witnessed unprecedented development projects across the country such as roads, clinics, school blocks, loans for the youths among others. Therefore, I humbly request you to reelect him next year. But you can only do that by registering in large numbers,” said Kadzipatike who is Managing Director of Kadzipatike and Company legal film.

Kadzipatike is also aspiring Member of Parliament for Dowa Kasangadzi constituency.

