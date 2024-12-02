Chakwera re-appoints acting ACB Czar despite serving for 6 Months as required by law

President Lazarus Chakwera has re-appointed Hilary Chilomba as acting director general of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), despite his six-month tenure expiring two days ago.

This move comes amidst an ongoing investigation by the Ombudsman into the shortlisting process for the ACB director general position, in which Chilomba and Counsel Oscar Taulo are implicated for allegedly lacking the requisite qualifications and experience.

According to Presidential Press Secretary Anthony Kasunda, Chakwera’s decision aims to allow the Ombudsman’s investigation to conclude.

However, this re-appointment raises questions about the legality of Chilomba’s extended tenure, as the Corrupt Practices Act stipulates that an acting director general cannot serve for more than six months.

The ACB has been without a substantive director general since Martha Chizuma’s contract expired on May 31, 2024.

Chilomba’s initial appointment as acting director general was made in June, and his six-month tenure was set to expire in November.

Malawi Law Society president Patrick Mpaka emphasized that the ACB’s acting director general cannot serve beyond six months, citing Section 6(B)(7) of the Corrupt Practices Act.

Mpaka argued that failing to appoint a substantive director general on time and allowing an acting director general to serve for more than six months would cripple the ACB and undermine the fight against corruption.

The re-appointment of Chilomba has sparked concerns about the government’s commitment to fighting corruption and the potential consequences of this decision on the ACB’s operations.