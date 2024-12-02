Media advised to conform with reporting standards

The Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) has advised the media to conform with good reporting standards when disseminating information to the public.

MRCS Secretary General Chifundo Kalulu mentioned this during the Bwaila Media Club Annual General Meeting held in Salima during the weekend.

“There is a lot in this country that affect people out there which require the right information. The media is the one to play this role of reaching out to the people including those in hard-to-reach areas. MRCS believes that media is a strategic partner.” said Kalulu.

Touching on increased suicide cases in the country, Kalulu further advised the media to report responsibly and share the right information regarding mental health issues.

Kalulu assured that MRCS will continue to work with the media especially during the incoming rainy season when the country experiences varied forms of disaster.

The Communication Manager for British High Commission Benson Linje urged the media to have trusted policies as the country goes into 2025 General elections.

Linje said added that the media should also intensify reporting on critical issues such as climate change and health which affects the country.

President for Bwaila Media Club, Felix Washon committed to continue foster partnerships with different stakeholders.

During the AGM, MRCS trained the media Mental health and First Aid as public need psycho-social support due to the high risk of suicide amongst the young people in the country.

Bwaila Media Club held the AGM with support from MRCS, Salima Sugar and the British High Commission.