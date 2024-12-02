BREAKING NEWS: UDF unveils alliance partner

After saying it will go solo in next year’s presidential election, opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) has finally unveiled its alliance partner – the Malawian people.

UDF President Atupele Muluzi made the announcement on Sunday while addressing a crowd at M’baluku Trading Centre in Mangochi.

Muluzi emphasized the importance of registering and voting for visionary leaders in the 2025 General Elections.

“I want you to register and vote for development-conscious leaders like myself. I see a great future if you usher UDF back into government because we have a good economic recovery plan,” he said.

Muluzi also made it clear that UDF will not form an alliance with any political party this time around.

Instead, he vowed to form an alliance with the Malawian people, expressing confidence that he will win the next elections due to the public’s desire for change.

“But I will form an alliance with the Malawians. I am sure I will win the next elections because people want change, and I will bring change,” he added.

In the past, UDF has formed alliances with other parties to maximize votes. For instance, in the 2004 presidential election, UDF formed an alliance with the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD).

This alliance helped UDF candidate Bingu wa Mutharika win the election with 35.9% of the vote.

However, UDF’s alliance with AFORD was short-lived, as Mutharika left the party in 2005 to form the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

This move marked a significant shift in Malawi’s political landscape.

Notably, in the 2019 presidential election, UDF formed an alliance with the DPP, with Atupele Muluzi serving as the running mate to President Peter Mutharika.

Although the alliance did not yield the desired results, it demonstrated UDF’s willingness to collaborate with other parties to achieve its goals.

Despite its past experiences with alliances, UDF has chosen to go solo in the upcoming elections.

By forming an alliance with the Malawian people, Muluzi hopes to capitalize on the public’s desire for change and bring development to the country.