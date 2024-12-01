President Chakwera calls for equal distribution of development projects

President Lazarus Chakwera has emphasised the need for equal distribution of development projects in the country.

He made the remarks on Sunday during a whistle-stop tour and voter mobilisation at Chinsapo in Lilongwe.

The President said he will continue to develop the country regardless of political differences, aiming to build an equal nation.

“The projects happening in the country are for future generations. That is why we are building standard infrastructures so that people in the future should also have access to quality infrastructures,” he said.

The President further appealed to authorities for the need for transparency when distributing maize and social cash transfers, urging that these should not be politicized but should benefit the needy.

“Those people who are responsible for maize distribution and social cash transfers must make sure that all intended recipients have received their benefits, not only a few families,” said Chakwera.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Lilongwe City West, George Zulu, appreciated the President for the developments taking place in his constituency, as many communities are benefiting from them.

“We have access to quality health facilities as you have built a new facility in the area, and we also appreciate the free water connections, which have helped many people,” said Zulu.