No Malawian will die of hunger because of political affiliations-Usi

Vice President, Michael Usi has reiterated that government will not let any Malawian die of hunger because of political affiliations.

Speaking on Friday when he monitored Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) Lean Season Food Insecurity Programme of Cyclone Freddy survivors at Musa Village, Traditional Authority Nkalo in Chiradzulu District.

Usi said hunger does not segregate political parties.

He said the country belongs to all Malawians and it was retrogressive to restrict their fellow citizens based on political differences.

The Vice President said it was important for different political parties to tolerate each other and understand that we are all Malawians and that we should love each other for the nation to develop.

“This government is serving everybody where possible, regardless of their political affiliations because what we want is to help the people of Malawi,” he said.

Usi added that it was unrealistic for anyone to restrict others in the country just because of their political affiliations, saying Malawi belongs to all Malawians and everyone has freedom of movement within the country.

On the Cyclone Freddy support to the survivors, Usi said government is aware of the challenges they are facing at their new settlement. He assured them of government continued support until they get back to their normal lives.

“There are people who always demean the fact that Cyclone Freddy injured Malawi’s economy. They say that it was just a lame excuse, but today we have seen that there are people who are yet to recover from the injury as they are failing to find ways of making an income,” said Usi.

He then assured the gathering that government is planning to distribute NEEF loans in the area to help them start small business to provide for their families.

Member of Parliament for Chiradzulu South, Joseph Mwanamveka thanked government for providing relief maize and beans to the victims. However, he asked for more aid, saying that people in the area were relocated with nothing.

“These people lost everything during the tragedy. They don’t have blankets, food, they need water, fertilizer and other essentials to meet their day to day needs,” said Mwanamveka.