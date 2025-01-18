HRCC praises Chakwera on fertilizer availability

Human Rights Consultative Committee HRCC has praised President Dr Lazarus Chakwera for intervening on the East Bridge Deal which has resulted into instant flow and availability of fertilizer across the country.

HRCC chairperson Robert Mkwezalamba made the statement when they made a surprise visit to SFFRM warehouse in Chirimba, Blantyre on Friday where trucks are currently offloading the inputs.

According to Mkwezalamba the decision has enabled the country to easily acquire NPK fertilizer which is mostly needed by farmers who have been eagerly waiting for the input.

The coming in of the fertilizer through East Bridge comes against the background of some earlier negative comments by the opposition who were describing the deal as fraudulent.

Meanwhile government has intensified the distribution of fertilizer through the National Economic Empowerment Fund NEEF loans.

The arrangement has raised hopes amongst farmers for bumper yields during this growing season.