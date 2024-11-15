Last Kick of a Dying Horse: Usi abandons UTM convention

In a shocking move, Vice President Michael Usi has announced his absence from the UTM convention slated for November 17, 2024, in Mzuzu.

Usi cited concerns over the party’s rules, signaling a potential rift within the party.

The UTM party expects around 800 delegates at the convention, where various positions, including the presidency, are up for grabs.

Four contenders – Patricia Kaliati, Engineer Newton Kambala, Dr. Mathews Mtumbuka, and Dr. Dalitso Kabambe – are vying for the top spot.

Usi’s decision not to attend or run for presidency has sparked speculation about his future with the party

. His statement, “Zomwe akufuna kupangazo asiyeni apange” (“Let them do whatever they want to do”), suggests a sense of detachment.

Political analyst Vincent Rangel believes the convention presents an opportunity for UTM to revitalize itself following the loss of its leader, Dr. Saulos Chilima.

“Delegates will choose leaders who can bring hope to the party,” Rangel said.

UTM’s Publicity Secretary, Felix Njawala, assured that security measures have been intensified for the convention.