spot_img
spot_img
11.5 C
New York
Friday, November 15, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

Lawyer Khumbo Bonzoe Soko Says Malawi’s President Has Imperial Powers Subject to Abuse of Law

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Renowned lawyer Khumbo Bonzoe Soko has sparked a heated debate, claiming that Malawi’s president holds imperial powers that can be abused.

Speaking at a public lecture on electoral alliances at the University of Malawi, Soko emphasized that once elected, the president possesses extensive authority, superseding established agreements and laws.

Soko pointed out that the president has the audacity to work with any party or create their own, citing the MCP/UTM agreement as a prime example.

This statement has significant implications, especially considering the country’s constitutional framework.

Soko’s expertise sheds light on the potential risks of unchecked presidential powers.

His comments come at a crucial time, as Malawi navigates the complexities of electoral alliances and political agreements.

The lecture has ignited a critical conversation about the balance of power in Malawi’s government.

Previous article
Last Kick of a Dying Horse: Usi abandons UTM convention
Next article
ROAD TO 2025: Voter registration centre temporarily closed
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc