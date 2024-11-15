Lawyer Khumbo Bonzoe Soko Says Malawi’s President Has Imperial Powers Subject to Abuse of Law

Renowned lawyer Khumbo Bonzoe Soko has sparked a heated debate, claiming that Malawi’s president holds imperial powers that can be abused.

Speaking at a public lecture on electoral alliances at the University of Malawi, Soko emphasized that once elected, the president possesses extensive authority, superseding established agreements and laws.

Soko pointed out that the president has the audacity to work with any party or create their own, citing the MCP/UTM agreement as a prime example.

This statement has significant implications, especially considering the country’s constitutional framework.

Soko’s expertise sheds light on the potential risks of unchecked presidential powers.

His comments come at a crucial time, as Malawi navigates the complexities of electoral alliances and political agreements.

The lecture has ignited a critical conversation about the balance of power in Malawi’s government.