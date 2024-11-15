ROAD TO 2025: Voter registration centre temporarily closed

By Maston Kaiya

Ntcheu, November 15, Mana: Malawi Electoral Commission(MEC) has temporarily closed Mtsunduliza registration Centre in Ntcheu district.

MEC Communications Officer, Richard Mveriwa has confirmed that the centre was closed due to boundary issues.

“I can confirm that the centre has been temporarily closed due to boundary issues.

“People of the area did not agree with the demarcation, as such MEC through the Multiparty Liaison Committee (MPLC) held a meeting where it was resolved that people who were supposed to register at Mtsunduliza should register at Mnkhwani registration Centre,” said Mveriwa.

He has however assured all stakeholders that registration has not been affected in any way.

Meanwhile, Senior Chief Ganya has urged the commission to resolve the issue with utmost urgency.

“People of Ntcheu Bwanje chose the centre during the constituency and ward boundary review but to our surprise, the commission decided to leave the centre to Ntcheu Central East and this is against our choice,” he said.

Ntcheu has 215 centres and voter registration in the district started on 9 November and is expected to end on 22 November 2024.