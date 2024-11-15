Mike Tyson Returns to the Ring

By Charles Nkhoma

Lilongwe, November 15, Mana: Former World Boxing Champion Mike Tyson is set to take on Jake Paul in a historic boxing match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, scheduled for 3:00 AM Central African Time.

Mike Tyson who was part of popular culture in Malawi, will return to the ring since his last fight in June 2005.

Tyson has a career record of 50-6 with 44 knockouts and started his career with 37 wins before a shock first loss to James “Buster” Douglas on February 11, 1990, in Tokyo, Japan.

Whereas Jake Paul holds a 10-1 record with seven knockouts in his career. His lone loss came via a split decision to Tommy Fury in February 2023.

Mike Tyson is currently 58 years old and was born on June 30, 1966 while Jake Paul is 27 years old, born on January 17, 1997.

DAZN reports that Striverne, a former WBC heavyweight champion, told Baccart.net: “I don’t think it will last more than six rounds. In the first half of the fight, the younger guy is going to come out to try and impose himself, but I see Mike working his body and dragging him into deep water from early on in the fight.”

“Mike is a lot older, but he still has the ambition to fight and has bad intentions. He still hits the pads hard, looks great on the pads and it’s not like he fighting somebody who is a live opponent. Mike is taking this fight seriously and I don’t see in any way how he loses this fight against Jake Paul.”

Nevertheless, as the boxing world tunes in to witness the clash of generations between the legendary Mike Tyson and the rising star Jake Paul, all eyes will be on the ring to see if experience trumps youth, or if the new era of boxing will deliver an upset for the ages.