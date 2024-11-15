Britain commits to boosting Malawi’s economy

By Prisca Promise Mashushu

Lilongwe November 14 Mana: The British High Commissioner to Malawi Fiona Ritchie has said Britain is committed to help the country boost its economy as part of celebrating 60 years of diplomatic relations with Malawi.

She made these sentiments at the Commissioner’s residence in Lilongwe during the 76th birthday celebration of His Majesty King Charles the third.

The commissioner said the relationship between Malawi and Britain draws strength from the colonial rule and it is imperative that the two benefits symbiotically in the health, education and the economic sector.

“Malawi must be a place where businesses and investors find it easy to grow, expand and export their products in order to employ a capable workforce and all this is ultimately through collaboration,” said Ritchie.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nancy Tembo, who represented President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, said the relationship between Britain and Malawi has played a crucial role in economic growth and other different sectors of the country.

“As we celebrate His Majesty King Charles 76th birthday and 60 years of good relations, l would like to point out the crucial role of the king in promoting core values such as democracy, human rights, good governance and rule of role that Britain has played to develop Malawi.”

“We have been partners since Malawi became independent and continues to support us in health, education and financial areas throughout the country,” said Tembo.

Among key dignitaries at the function included Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, Leader of Opposition in Parliament George Chaponda, Chief Justice Rizine Mzikamanja, ambassadors and diplomatic representatives from various countries.