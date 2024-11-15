120 golfers tune up for Std Bank tourney

A field of 120 golfers is ready to tee off in Saturday’s tournament by Standard Bank Plc at Lilongwe Golf Club.

LGC Captain Maziko Kumbani said the Standard Bank-sponsored tournament promises intense competition from golfers who will be swinging hard to outgun each other for prestigious medals lined up.

“As Captain, I am thrilled to welcome back Standard Bank to Lilongwe Golf Club as they bring their prestigious “Be More Golf” tournament, themed “Sustainable Swing.” This highly anticipated event promises intense competition and unforgettable moments on the course with over 120 golfers vying for top honors,” he said.

Kumbani thanked Standard Bank for its unwavering commitment to the game of golf and the bank’s remarkable support for the LGC fraternity.

” This partnership continues to elevate the sport and inspire excellence both on and off the course. I wish all the golfers all the best, ” he said.

Saturday’s tournament under the theme “The Sustainable Swing”, will spotlight Standard Bank’s role in harnessing economic sustainability and responsible business.

The tournament is designed to bring together business leaders, clients, and sustainability advocates for a day of golf. They will network and share ideas on sustainable development in both respects of business continuity and community well-being.

“At Standard Bank, we believe that sustainable growth is key to creating long-term value—for our clients, our communities, and our economy. We are again excited to host this unique event that not only showcases the beauty of the sport but also highlights our commitment to supporting the individual and business growth,” said the sponsor’s Chief Executive Phillip Madinga.

He added that Standard Bank is committed to embedding sustainable practices into its operations, from reducing carbon footprint to financing projects that have a positive financial and social impact earmarked to grow the economy.

“The tournament is a celebration of the positive impact that sport and sustainability can have when they work hand in hand. We are proud to bring BeMore golf again to see so many golfers taking steps to promote financial sustainability that drive growth,” added the Chief Executive.

The tournament will culminate in a celebratory reception, where attendees will learn more about the Standard Bank initiatives to support green banking, including renewable energy investments, sustainable lending practices, and partnerships with environmentally conscious businesses.

The 2024 edition of BeMore Golf Tournament will use the Individual Medal format with all the proceeds channeled towards Kamuzu Central Hospital’s Children’s Cancer Centre.