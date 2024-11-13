ROAD TO 2025: NPP gears up to oust MCP in power

….Youth Aspirant Mandala Endorses Dr. Dube

In a bold move, Patience Mandala, a youth aspiring to contest as a member of parliament for Chiradzulu Midima constituency, has thrown his weight behind the Nationalist Patriotic Party (NPP), citing it as the only party capable of rescuing Malawians from the country’s longstanding challenges.

Mandala, who expressed his views in an interview with Malawi Voice, emphasized that NPP’s policies and strategic approach have convinced him to join active politics.

“I am moved with the policies and the strategic approach of the party toward bringing the solution to the development challenges that the country has been facing since independence,” he stated.

He further endorsed Dr. Daniel Dube, NPP’s leader, as the right person to bring about real change in Malawi.

“As a nation, we have tried several leaders of various political parties; it is high time that Malawians put their focus on Dr. Daniel Dube as a person who has the will to promise the well-being of Malawians and heal the country’s fractured economy.”

Mandala criticized the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP), led by President Lazarus Chakwera, implying that it has failed to deliver on its promises.

“It is time to live in reality, not being blindfolded with the same people who have been in power since the time of Kamuzu Banda; it’s time for new and active people who will not only make promises but make things happen and change the nation to a better place to live in.”

Confident in NPP’s solid policies and clear vision, Mandala urged youths to vote for the party, assuring them that NPP will never betray them by using them for harmful activities like violence.

With Mandala’s endorsement, NPP’s momentum continues to build, posing a significant challenge to MCP’s hold on power.

As the 2025 elections draw near, the battle for Malawi’s political landscape is heating up.