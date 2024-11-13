Get To Know Zam Suya: Fine & Performing Artist

Music and painting under one brain is a distinctive feature in one artist, Zam Suya.

Born in 1971 to the late Wyson and Eunice Suya of Bunyenga Village, T/A Makwangwala in Ntcheu.

He told Malawi Voice: “My talent of fine arts introduced me to Graphic Design and I have worked with a number of printi

Suya ventured into music in 1998 when he joined his brother Gideon Suya in his album titled “Kuyeretsa Mayendedwe” with a song titled “Maziko”.

But Zam is biased towards cultural music: “Following my interest in cultural music, I came up with an all percussion album called ‘Bwenzi Zikoma’ in the year 2000.

A Painting By Zam Suya Tittled ‘Parental Care’

He said music from this project enjoyed airplay mostly on Trans World Radio and this encouraged him a lot.

“From this album, I contributed a song called ‘Polowa mu Yerusalemu’ to a big, quality conscious choir called Blantyre Joint Choir under its cultural music promotion Sing Malawian Gospel”.

When asked what he would point as his achievement musically, Zam said the releasing of his two albums: Bwenzi Zikoma and Ndiyamika, as well as singles: Dzalani Nkhalango and Adze kwa Yesu.

A Painting Tittled ‘Ubunye Bunamandla’ meaning ‘Unity Is Power’

On top of that? “My music is celebrated in different cultural events. In 2021, I held a cultural event called ‘Ndiyamika Cultural Interaction’ which was attended by both local and international patrons and this assures me I am really contributing well to the tourism industry.

Still, Zam is not satisfied: “I would like to grow more musically so that I convey constructive messages to masses. I would like to introduce more youths to the art for self expression and earning a living”.

And this is his message to the world: ” I would like to urge all people to work with artists in different areas because this will play a big role in job creation which is one of our national goals.

“We also need to promote our cultural music. I would like to request organisations and individuals to make maximum use of our cultural products in corporate and family events”.

Captured At Ndiyamika Cultural Interaction

And to the parents he says: “When we noticed some that artistic talent in our child, let us encourage them to make it grow because opportunities are widening nowadays”.

Zam Suya is married to Madalo Dinala since 2008 and together they are blessed with 3 children, all boys. He stays in Blantyre at Chemusa.

A Performance At Kwaharaba Art Gallery in Blantyre