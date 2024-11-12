African Climate Fund commits to Help Malawi’s Climate Resilience

The African Climate Fund (ACF) has appointed a Special Advisor to develop its program in Malawi in what could be a crucial step towards supporting the country’s climate resilience and sustainable development efforts.

This was discussed during a meeting which Vice President Dr. Michael Usi had with ACF Executive Director Mr. Saliem Fakir on the sidelines of COP-29 currently underway in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The two discussed collaborative efforts in addressing climate change and advancing Malawi’s development goals. Currently ACF operates in South Africa, Senegal, Kenya, and Nigeria, with plans to expand into Tanzania, Zambia, and Malawi.

The organisation works with intergovernmental organizations like the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to integrate climate change initiatives with economic development focusing on the impacts of extreme weather events such as Cyclone Freddy that devastated Malawi.

Welcoming ACF’s footprints into Malawi, the Vice President highlighted the need for adequate resources to recover from the extensive damage caused by Cyclone Freddy so that the country can focus on economic development.