Search for Miss Culture Malawi on

By Yewo Munthali

Lilongwe, November 11, Mana: The race for the 2024 Miss and Mrs Culture Malawi is on as 12 young women have been chosen to battle it out in pursuit of the crown.

The aspirants came into the limelight early this year and have since been participating in exercises that will deem one the Queen.

Spearheader of the event and founder of Miss Culture Global, Lorraine Kljajic, said they received an overwhelming number of applications from hopefuls from all the four regions of the country with over 150 on and offline auditions. Through a rigorous vetting process the top 12 emerged.

Kljajic highlighted that this year’s event will be different from its predecessors since the launch of Miss Culture Malawi in 2021.

“We are excited to show an array of cultural performances and people should expect a vibrant celebration of creativity along with thought provoking discussions on social issues,” she explained.

Kljijac added that their objective is to advocate for women empowerment and the promotion of tourism through the many cultural experiences they offer.

Reigning Miss Culture, Ireen Navicha, encouraged this year’s contestants to take the pageant seriously as it is a means to other opportunities both in Malawi and in international spaces.

“Dreams do not just come true; you need to have determination, courage and have to work hard for them,” she said.

Navicha said in the course of her reign she has founded a youth volunteer organization, Greynaivies Foundation, which promotes education and cultural diversity.

The grand finale is scheduled for the November 29 at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

The stage will be graced with performances by Temwah and Emmie Deebo.

The winner for this year’s pageant will walk away with a cultural experience trip to South Africa and a K1 million cash prize among other prizes.