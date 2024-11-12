Government Terminates 51 substandard contracts

By Sheminah Nkhoma

Lilongwe, November 11, Mana: Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Professor Mangani Chilala Katundu has expressed dissatisfaction with delayed completion of education projects by some local contractors..

Speaking on Monday at Capital hill in Lilongwe, Katundu said it is disappointing to see that many projects which started some years back are not yet completed.

He said government and other development partners provide all required resources for the projects but the construction has not been done as planned.

“As a ministry we thought it wise to terminate these contracts after full consideration and consultation with parties involved as they are many stalled buildings which were supposed to be completed,” said Katundu.

He said the contractors have not shown any progress in building of hostels, laboratories and classrooms in the country.

“ Government always embarks on improving quality education services in the country so if these contractors are not working as agreed, it means the public will suffer as these are their services,” he said.

Chilala said the ministry already discussed the matter with the concerned contractors to avoid repercussions and has urged the new contractors to abide by ethical standards.

The 51 contracts have been terminated after they have surpassed the required time frame.