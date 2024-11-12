All Set for Installation of President Chakwera as KUHeS Chancellor Today

President Lazarus Chakwera is set to be installed as the Chancellor of Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS) in Blantyre today, November 12, 2024.

This historic event will be followed by the university’s first graduation ceremony, where President Chakwera will confer degrees upon students who have completed their programs.

The installation and graduation ceremonies will take place at the KUHeS Sports Complex Recreation Hall, commencing at 8:30 a.m., as announced by Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Colleen Zamba.

This significant occasion marks an important milestone for KUHeS and its students.

As Chancellor, President Chakwera will play a vital role in guiding the university’s growth and development.

His commitment to education has been evident in his previous engagements with institutions of higher learning.

For instance, as the Chancellor of Mzuzu University, he emphasized the importance of partnerships in propelling universities into the future.

Today’s ceremony will be a momentous occasion for the graduating class, and President Chakwera’s presence will undoubtedly make it even more memorable.

His address will likely inspire and motivate the graduates as they embark on their future endeavors.