Mandeule Calls for DPP Unity, Vows to Bring Back Mutharika Presidency

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Jayne Mandeule, the Deputy National Director of Women for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), has called for increased unity among party loyalists ahead of the 2025 general elections.

Speaking in Liwonde after engaging with women, Mandeule urged them to focus on rallying support for the party and its leadership, highlighting the failures of the current administration, particularly in areas such as the economy, hunger, and corruption.

She emphasized the need for DPP to bring former President Professor Peter Mutharika back to the presidency. Mandeule also distributed party cloth to encourage active participation in electoral processes, including voter registration and voting.

