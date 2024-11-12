Malawi Calls for Fulfilment of Climate Change Commiments

As the world converges on Baku, Azerbaijan for COP 29 to discuss and tackle climate change challenges, Malawi is appealing to rich nations to walk the talk on previous climate change commitments made during COP 28 in Dubai.

During a bilateral meeting with Scotland’s Acting Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Energy, Gillian Martin, the Vice President Dr Michael Usi urged Edinburgh to advocate for developed countries to fulfill their COP28 commitments to the Loss and Damage Fund aimed at addressing irreversible climate impacts.

Martin highlighted Scotland’s leadership as the first global north nation to pledge £10 million specifically for loss and damage.

The bilateral meeting also tackled on a number of other areas including development assistance to Malawi’s education sector.

Meanwhile, Usi is scheduled to address world leaders at the conference both as head of delegation for Malawi as well as on behalf of the 45 other nations in the Least Developed Countries (LCDs) group which Malawi chairs.

Usi is representing President Lazarus Chakwera in Azerbaijan at this year’s Climate Change Summit. He is expected to return to Malawi on Friday.

