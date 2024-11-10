Tigers thrashed 5-0 by Nomads…Mpulula fumes

By Thumbiko Nyirongo, Contributor

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers demolished Mighty Tigers 5-0 at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday in the TNM Super League.

Tigers Coach Leo Mpulula was left frustrated, blaming his players for the humiliating defeat.

“We have been humiliated…. Unfortunately, when I joined this team, I thought we had experienced players who would carry me through the season, but we only depend on the reserve side.

“We cannot be losing to teams which are struggling. We lost to Mafco, and today we have lost to Wanderers, which is struggling.

“It is not that they have a good side now but we are not an organized side as Tigers,” Mpulula added, highlighting his team’s struggles.

On the other hand, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers Assistant Coach Bob Mpinganjira was ecstatic.

“I’m happy for the win. We utilized each chance and we won. This win is a booster; we will fight to win the remaining games to be crowned champions.”

During the game, Wisdom Mpinganjira headed home the opener in the 9th minute from Isaac Kaliati’s corner kick.

Gaddie Chirwa doubled the lead in the 29th minute from Mpinganjira’s well-curved corner kick.

Kaliati scored the third goal in the 65th minute, followed by Mischeck Botomani’s 84th-minute strike.

Francisco Madinga sealed the victory with a fifth goal in the 90th minute.

In other TNM Super League matches played on Sunday, Mzuzu City Hammers and Creck SC played a goalless draw, while Kamuzu Barracks and Civil Service United also ended 0-0.

Premier bet Dedza Dynamos secured a 1-0 win over Moyale Barracks.

The win propels Wanderers to second place with 50 points from 25 games, while leaders Silver Strikers have 54 points from 24 games.

Mpinganjira remains optimistic about Wanderers’ title chances.

“We will fight to win the remaining games so that we can be crowned champions,” said Mpanganjira

The TNM Super League race intensifies as teams battle for the top spot.